Human Rights Observatory

Mosquito, tick or flea? How to avoid, identify and treat insect bites this summer

By Marta Diarte Oliva, Docente en la Universidad de San Jorge (Zaragoza), Universidad San Jorge
Alejandro J. Almenar Arasanz, Profesor área de Fisioterapia, Universidad San Jorge
As the weather warms up, few of us can resist a nice evening walk through the park, or a trip to the countryside to immerse ourselves in natural surroundings.

The summer can be wonderful, but all too often we are often forced to share these picturesque moments with unwanted companions. Insects like mosquitoes, bees, ticks, spiders and fleas can turn a perfect day into an irritating or even worrying experience.

It’s common to notice a sudden itch or mysterious rash when coming home after a summer outing, but the type of itch, its intensity and appearance tell us a lot about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
