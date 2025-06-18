Gay and bisexual men will soon be able to donate blood and plasma
By Yasmin Mowat, Clinical Project Manager, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Bridget Haire, Senior Lecturer, Public Health Ethics, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Skye McGregor, Epidemiologist, The Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Many gay and bisexual men have been excluded from donating blood and plasma (the liquid portion of blood) for decades because of rules developed during the HIV crisis in the 1980s.
The Australian Red Cross’ blood donation arm, Lifeblood, has announced these restrictions will be lifted. This opens donation pathways for many gay and bisexual men, and other men who have sex with men.
What’s changing for plasma…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 18, 2025