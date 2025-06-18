Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gay and bisexual men will soon be able to donate blood and plasma

By Yasmin Mowat, Clinical Project Manager, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Bridget Haire, Senior Lecturer, Public Health Ethics, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Skye McGregor, Epidemiologist, The Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Many gay and bisexual men have been excluded from donating blood and plasma (the liquid portion of blood) for decades because of rules developed during the HIV crisis in the 1980s.

The Australian Red Cross’ blood donation arm, Lifeblood, has announced these restrictions will be lifted. This opens donation pathways for many gay and bisexual men, and other men who have sex with men.

What’s changing for plasma…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
