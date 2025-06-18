Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: M23 Armed Group Forcibly Transferring Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced people board a bus after undergoing checks at the border between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, in Goma, May 19, 2025. United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) vehicles transported them to Rwanda.  © 2025 JOSPIN MWISHA/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – The Rwandan-controlled M23 armed group has deported over 1,500 people from occupied eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to Rwanda in violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, Human Rights Watch said today. The Rwandan government and the M23 should immediately stop forced transfers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria: Prioritize Security Amid Rising Violence in Benue State
~ Can a foreign government hack WhatsApp? A cybersecurity expert explains how that might work
~ Saving species starts at home: how you can help Australia’s 1,000 threatened invertebrates
~ Artist Eric Smith won 3 Archibalds, then vanished. A new show reveals his unseen works
~ ‘Guerrilla rewilding’ aims for DIY conservation – but it may do more harm than good
~ Computers tracking us, an ‘electronic collar’: Gilles Deleuze’s 1990 Postcript on the Societies of Control was eerily prescient
~ Mystery, outback horror and a wandering protagonist propel Gail Jones’ The Name of the Sister
~ What’s the difference between food poisoning and gastro? A gut expert explains
~ Why a US court allowed a dead man to deliver his own victim impact statement – via an AI avatar
~ Sharks come in many different shapes and sizes. But they all follow a centuries-old mathematical rule
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter