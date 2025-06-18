Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Prioritize Security Amid Rising Violence in Benue State

By Human Rights Watch
(Abuja) – Nigerian authorities should urgently strengthen security in vulnerable communities following deadly attacks on June 14, 2025, in Yelewata, Benue state, Human Rights Watch said today. This should include steps to ensure collaboration with members of affected communities to establish an effective rapid security response system to prevent further violence and protect lives at risk.On the night of June 14, unidentified armed assailants suspected to be tied to herder communities brutally attacked Yelewata community in Benue state, killing 59 people, according to the state governor. However, media…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: M23 Armed Group Forcibly Transferring Civilians
~ Can a foreign government hack WhatsApp? A cybersecurity expert explains how that might work
~ Saving species starts at home: how you can help Australia’s 1,000 threatened invertebrates
~ Artist Eric Smith won 3 Archibalds, then vanished. A new show reveals his unseen works
~ ‘Guerrilla rewilding’ aims for DIY conservation – but it may do more harm than good
~ Computers tracking us, an ‘electronic collar’: Gilles Deleuze’s 1990 Postcript on the Societies of Control was eerily prescient
~ Mystery, outback horror and a wandering protagonist propel Gail Jones’ The Name of the Sister
~ What’s the difference between food poisoning and gastro? A gut expert explains
~ Why a US court allowed a dead man to deliver his own victim impact statement – via an AI avatar
~ Sharks come in many different shapes and sizes. But they all follow a centuries-old mathematical rule
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter