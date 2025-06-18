Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Guerrilla rewilding’ aims for DIY conservation – but it may do more harm than good

By Patrick Finnerty, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in conservation and wildlife management, University of Sydney
Alex Carthey, Senior Lecturer Environmental Science, Macquarie University
Benjamin Pitcher, Research Fellow in Behavioural Biology, Macquarie University
John Martin, Adjunct associate and ecological research scientist, University of Sydney
Thomas Newsome, Associate Professor in Global Ecology, University of Sydney
Ever since modern environmentalism took off in the 1960s, people have tried to undo the damage humans have caused to nature. Efforts have ranged from reducing threats, to restoring habitats, to reintroducing vanished species – and the results have been mixed.

However, these efforts have helped shape modern conservation science. This branch of knowledge uses ecological, genetic and behavioural insights to guide smarter, more ethical conservation actions.

Governments often use this science…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can a foreign government hack WhatsApp? A cybersecurity expert explains how that might work
~ Saving species starts at home: how you can help Australia’s 1,000 threatened invertebrates
~ Artist Eric Smith won 3 Archibalds, then vanished. A new show reveals his unseen works
~ Computers tracking us, an ‘electronic collar’: Gilles Deleuze’s 1990 Postcript on the Societies of Control was eerily prescient
~ Mystery, outback horror and a wandering protagonist propel Gail Jones’ The Name of the Sister
~ What’s the difference between food poisoning and gastro? A gut expert explains
~ Why a US court allowed a dead man to deliver his own victim impact statement – via an AI avatar
~ Sharks come in many different shapes and sizes. But they all follow a centuries-old mathematical rule
~ US and Iran have a long, complicated history, spanning far beyond Israel’s strikes on Tehran
~ Matariki and our diminishing night sky: light pollution from cities and satellites is making stars harder to see
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter