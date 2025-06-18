Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between food poisoning and gastro? A gut expert explains

By Vincent Ho, Associate Professor and Clinical Academic Gastroenterologist, Western Sydney University
If you’ve got a dodgy tummy, diarrhoea and have been vomiting, it’s easy to blame a “tummy bug” or “off food”.

But which is it? Gastro or food poisoning?

What’s the difference anyway?

What’s gastroenteritis?


Gastroenteritis, or gastro for short, is a gut infection caused by a virus, bacterium or other microbe.

The gut is teeming with cells including healthy microbes and the cells lining the gut. But when viruses, bacteria and other…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
