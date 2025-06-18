Tolerance.ca
Matariki and our diminishing night sky: light pollution from cities and satellites is making stars harder to see

By Shea Esterling, Senior Lecturer Above the Bar, University of Canterbury
William Grant, Lecturer in Law, University of Canterbury
About half of all New Zealanders can no longer see the Milky Way in winter due to light pollution from ever brighter cities and expanding satellite constellations.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
