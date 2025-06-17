Tolerance.ca
Here We Are: how silence defines Stephen Sondheim’s last musical

By Ben Macpherson, Reader in Vocal Theatres, University of Portsmouth
The second act of Sondheim’s musical denies the emotional release of song – without which his characters are confronted, confronting and exposed.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
