Jaws at 50: how two musical notes terrified an entire generation

By Alison Cole, Composer and Lecturer in Screen Composition, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney
One iconic scene unfolds underwater. We see swimmers’ legs flailing, and not much else – but John Williams’ masterful audio signals the terror lurking below.The Conversation


