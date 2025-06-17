Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We tracked Aussie teens’ mental health. The news isn’t good – and problems are worse for girls

By Scarlett Smout, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use and Australia's Mental Health Think Tank, University of Sydney
Katrina Champion, Senior Research Fellow & Sydney Horizon Fellow, The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use and School of Public Health, University of Sydney
In a new study, researchers tracked mental health symptoms in more than 6,500 Australian high school students from Year 7 to Year 10.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
