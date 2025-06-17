Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Togo: Authorities must investigate allegations protesters were tortured and end crackdown on dissent

By Amnesty International
The Togolese authorities must investigate allegations that protesters were subjected to torture, following protests earlier this month, and respect their commitments to protect the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, Amnesty International said today. Dozens of people were arrested on 5 and 6 June in Lomé after taking to the streets to protest


© Amnesty International -
