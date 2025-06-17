Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The use of federal troops to quell Los Angeles protests recalls militarized law enforcement during the Civil Rights Movement

By Justin Randolph, Assistant Professor of U.S. History, Texas A&M University
President Donald Trump activated 4,000 National Guard troops on June 10, 2025, to quell protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids – without the normal request from the state. He has also sent to Los Angeles hundreds of U.S. Marines, with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa’s cricket team just made history: how the ‘chokers’ became world champions
~ G20 countries could produce enough renewable energy for the whole world – what needs to happen
~ China’s support for Mali’s military carries risks: researcher outlines what they are
~ ‘Active breaks’ can combat the health risks of a sedentary lifestyle, but what kind of exercise is best?
~ Plastics threaten ecosystems and human health, but evidence-based solutions are under political fire
~ Decolonizing history and social studies curricula has a long way to go in Canada
~ B.C.’s mental health law is on trial — and so is our commitment to human rights
~ The hidden bias in college admissions tests: How standardized exams can favor privilege over potential
~ When developing countries band together, lifesaving drugs become cheaper and easier to buy − with trade-offs
~ Nostalgic foods and scents like fresh-cut grass and hamburgers grilling bring comfort, connection and well-being
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter