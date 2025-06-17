Tolerance.ca
G20 countries could produce enough renewable energy for the whole world – what needs to happen

By Sven Teske, Prof. Dr. | Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Saori Miyake, Senior Research Consultant, University of Technology Sydney
The world’s most developed economies have also burnt the most oil and coal (fossil fuels) over the years, causing the most climate change damage. Preventing further climate change means a global fossil fuel phase-out must happen by 2050. Climate change mitigation scientists Sven Teske and Saori Miyake analysed the potential for renewable energy in each of the G20 countries. They concluded that the G20 is in a position to generate enough renewable energy…The Conversation


