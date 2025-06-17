Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Active breaks’ can combat the health risks of a sedentary lifestyle, but what kind of exercise is best?

By Beatriz Carpallo Porcar, Fisioterapeuta. Personal docente e investigador en el grado de Fisioterapia en la Universidad San Jorge. Miembro del grupo de investigación iPhysio., Universidad San Jorge
Rita Galán Díaz, Fisioterapeuta. Personal docente e investigador en el Grado de Fisioterapia de la Universidad San Jorge. Miembro del grupo de investigación iPhysio, Universidad San Jorge
Technological advances and the habits of modern life have drastically reduced levels of physical activity around the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) now warns that inactivity and sedentary lifestyles are one of the main risk factors for health problems and premature death.

It is important, however, to draw a distinction between a sedentary lifestyle and physical inactivity. Inactivity is defined as a level of daily movement below the healthy recommendations (a minimum of 30 minutes a day of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The use of federal troops to quell Los Angeles protests recalls militarized law enforcement during the Civil Rights Movement
~ South Africa’s cricket team just made history: how the ‘chokers’ became world champions
~ G20 countries could produce enough renewable energy for the whole world – what needs to happen
~ China’s support for Mali’s military carries risks: researcher outlines what they are
~ Plastics threaten ecosystems and human health, but evidence-based solutions are under political fire
~ Decolonizing history and social studies curricula has a long way to go in Canada
~ B.C.’s mental health law is on trial — and so is our commitment to human rights
~ The hidden bias in college admissions tests: How standardized exams can favor privilege over potential
~ When developing countries band together, lifesaving drugs become cheaper and easier to buy − with trade-offs
~ Nostalgic foods and scents like fresh-cut grass and hamburgers grilling bring comfort, connection and well-being
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter