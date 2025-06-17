‘Active breaks’ can combat the health risks of a sedentary lifestyle, but what kind of exercise is best?
By Beatriz Carpallo Porcar, Fisioterapeuta. Personal docente e investigador en el grado de Fisioterapia en la Universidad San Jorge. Miembro del grupo de investigación iPhysio., Universidad San Jorge
Rita Galán Díaz, Fisioterapeuta. Personal docente e investigador en el Grado de Fisioterapia de la Universidad San Jorge. Miembro del grupo de investigación iPhysio, Universidad San Jorge
Technological advances and the habits of modern life have drastically reduced levels of physical activity around the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) now warns that inactivity and sedentary lifestyles are one of the main risk factors for health problems and premature death.
It is important, however, to draw a distinction between a sedentary lifestyle and physical inactivity. Inactivity is defined as a level of daily movement below the healthy recommendations (a minimum of 30 minutes a day of…
- Tuesday, June 17, 2025