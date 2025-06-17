Decolonizing history and social studies curricula has a long way to go in Canada
By Sara Karn, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of History, McMaster University
Kristina R. Llewellyn, Professor, Wilson College of Leadership and Civic Engagement & Department of History, McMaster University
Penney Clark, Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy, University of British Columbia
Research from a project about thinking historically for Canada’s future finds curricula must do far more to challenge dominant narratives and value Indigenous worldviews.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 17, 2025