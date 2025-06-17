Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

B.C.’s mental health law is on trial — and so is our commitment to human rights

By Anne Levesque, Assistant professor, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The British Columbia Supreme Court has begun hearing a long-awaited constitutional challenge to the province’s Mental Health Act.

The case, nearly a decade in the making, is now drawing greater attention in the wake of the tragedy at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival earlier this year that left 11 people dead in Vancouver.

The event has shaken many in the community, leaving behind grief and fear. Furthermore, in light of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The use of federal troops to quell Los Angeles protests recalls militarized law enforcement during the Civil Rights Movement
~ South Africa’s cricket team just made history: how the ‘chokers’ became world champions
~ G20 countries could produce enough renewable energy for the whole world – what needs to happen
~ China’s support for Mali’s military carries risks: researcher outlines what they are
~ ‘Active breaks’ can combat the health risks of a sedentary lifestyle, but what kind of exercise is best?
~ Plastics threaten ecosystems and human health, but evidence-based solutions are under political fire
~ Decolonizing history and social studies curricula has a long way to go in Canada
~ The hidden bias in college admissions tests: How standardized exams can favor privilege over potential
~ When developing countries band together, lifesaving drugs become cheaper and easier to buy − with trade-offs
~ Nostalgic foods and scents like fresh-cut grass and hamburgers grilling bring comfort, connection and well-being
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter