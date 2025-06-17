The hidden bias in college admissions tests: How standardized exams can favor privilege over potential
By Zarrina Talan Azizova, Associate Professor of Education, Health and Behavior, University of North Dakota
Audrey Amrein-Beardsley, Professor of Education Policy, Arizona State University
Jeongeun Kim, Associate Professor of Higher Education, University of Maryland
At first glance, calls from members of Congress to restore academic merit in college admissions might sound like a neutral policy.
In our view, these campaigns often cherry-pick evidence and mask a coordinated effort that targets access and diversity…
- Tuesday, June 17, 2025