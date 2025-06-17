Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The use of federal troops to quell Los Angles protests recalls militarized law enforcement during the Civil Rights Movement

By Justin Randolph, Assistant Professor of U.S. History, Texas A&M University
President Donald Trump activated 4,000 National Guard troops on June 10, 2025, to quell protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids – without the normal request from the state. He has also sent to Los Angeles hundreds of U.S. Marines, with…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
