Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli aggression and Iranian nuclear brinkmanship made this confrontation all but inevitable

By Matthew Moran, Professor of International Security, King's College London
Wyn Bowen, Professor of Non-Proliferation & International Security, King's College London
In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched its largest-ever attack on Iran. Airstrikes involving more than 200 aircraft targeted nuclear and missile facilities, as well as key figures in the Iranian military and nuclear programme leadership. The attack, codenamed “Operation Rising Lion”, appears to have been supported on the ground by Israeli agents operating drones positioned deep within Iranian territory.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The hidden bias in college admissions tests: How standardized exams can favor privilege over potential
~ When developing countries band together, lifesaving drugs become cheaper and easier to buy − with trade-offs
~ Nostalgic foods and scents like fresh-cut grass and hamburgers grilling bring comfort, connection and well-being
~ German chancellor’s rebuke of Israel marks a shift in state policy that has long put such criticism out of bounds
~ A radical proposal to abolish state government and strengthen American democracy
~ The use of federal troops to quell Los Angles protests recalls militarized law enforcement during the Civil Rights Movement
~ Companies haven’t stopped hiring, but they’re more cautious, according to the 2025 College Hiring Outlook Report
~ Observers of workplace mistreatment react as strongly as the victims − at times with a surprising amount of victim blaming
~ Precise measurement standards have revolutionized museum science, helping nail down where artifacts are from
~ AI ‘reanimations’: Making facsimiles of the dead raises ethical quandaries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter