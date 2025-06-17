Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s air strength is giving it a free hand over Iran

By Matthew Powell, Teaching Fellow in Strategic and Air Power Studies, University of Portsmouth
Israel’s initial attack on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, alongside its assassination of top military officials and nuclear scientists, on June 13 has been followed by days of escalating strikes. Iran threatened “severe punishment” and quickly launched what were, in relative terms, smaller-scale missile attacks against Israeli territory.

Israel’s military then expanded its assault on Iran, with the Israeli defence minister, Israel Katz, saying…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The hidden bias in college admissions tests: How standardized exams can favor privilege over potential
~ When developing countries band together, lifesaving drugs become cheaper and easier to buy − with trade-offs
~ Nostalgic foods and scents like fresh-cut grass and hamburgers grilling bring comfort, connection and well-being
~ German chancellor’s rebuke of Israel marks a shift in state policy that has long put such criticism out of bounds
~ A radical proposal to abolish state government and strengthen American democracy
~ The use of federal troops to quell Los Angles protests recalls militarized law enforcement during the Civil Rights Movement
~ Companies haven’t stopped hiring, but they’re more cautious, according to the 2025 College Hiring Outlook Report
~ Observers of workplace mistreatment react as strongly as the victims − at times with a surprising amount of victim blaming
~ Precise measurement standards have revolutionized museum science, helping nail down where artifacts are from
~ AI ‘reanimations’: Making facsimiles of the dead raises ethical quandaries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter