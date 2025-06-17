Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Declining soil health is a global concern – here’s how AI could help

By Nima Shokri, Professor, Applied Engineering, United Nations University
One-third of the Earth’s land surface is already degraded. The UN estimates that more than 2.6 billion people are harmed by land degradation, with countries losing up to US$10.6 trillion (£7.8 trillion) a year because of damage to “ecosystem services”, including the benefits people get from nature such as water…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The hidden bias in college admissions tests: How standardized exams can favor privilege over potential
~ When developing countries band together, lifesaving drugs become cheaper and easier to buy − with trade-offs
~ Nostalgic foods and scents like fresh-cut grass and hamburgers grilling bring comfort, connection and well-being
~ German chancellor’s rebuke of Israel marks a shift in state policy that has long put such criticism out of bounds
~ A radical proposal to abolish state government and strengthen American democracy
~ The use of federal troops to quell Los Angles protests recalls militarized law enforcement during the Civil Rights Movement
~ Companies haven’t stopped hiring, but they’re more cautious, according to the 2025 College Hiring Outlook Report
~ Observers of workplace mistreatment react as strongly as the victims − at times with a surprising amount of victim blaming
~ Precise measurement standards have revolutionized museum science, helping nail down where artifacts are from
~ AI ‘reanimations’: Making facsimiles of the dead raises ethical quandaries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter