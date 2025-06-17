Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lower revenues, pricier loans: how flooding in Europe affects firms and the financial system they depend on

By Serena Fatica, Principal Economist — Team Leader, Joint Research Centre (JRC)
In Europe, the fastest-warming continent, the intensification of extreme weather events and changes in precipitation patterns have led to widespread and catastrophic flooding. Last year, storms and flooding affected an estimated 413,000 people, resulting in the loss of at least 335 lives. Material damage is estimated to amount to at least €18 billion, according to the 2024 European State of the Climate report from the Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organization.

A weekly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The hidden bias in college admissions tests: How standardized exams can favor privilege over potential
~ When developing countries band together, lifesaving drugs become cheaper and easier to buy − with trade-offs
~ Nostalgic foods and scents like fresh-cut grass and hamburgers grilling bring comfort, connection and well-being
~ German chancellor’s rebuke of Israel marks a shift in state policy that has long put such criticism out of bounds
~ A radical proposal to abolish state government and strengthen American democracy
~ The use of federal troops to quell Los Angles protests recalls militarized law enforcement during the Civil Rights Movement
~ Companies haven’t stopped hiring, but they’re more cautious, according to the 2025 College Hiring Outlook Report
~ Observers of workplace mistreatment react as strongly as the victims − at times with a surprising amount of victim blaming
~ Precise measurement standards have revolutionized museum science, helping nail down where artifacts are from
~ AI ‘reanimations’: Making facsimiles of the dead raises ethical quandaries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS