In view of Trump’s review of AUKUS, should Australia cancel the subs deal? We asked 5 experts
By David Andrews, Senior Manager, Policy & Engagement, Australian National University
Albert Palazzo, Adjunct Professor in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at UNSW Canberra, UNSW Sydney
Ian Langford, Executive Director, Security & Defence PLuS and Professor, UNSW Sydney
Jennifer Parker, Adjunct Fellow, Naval Studies at UNSW Canberra, and Expert Associate, National Security College, Australian National University
Maria Rost Rublee, Professor, International Relations Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
A “blueprint” for defence cooperation or an “affront” to Australian sovereignty? Expert opinion is mixed on the benefits and risks of AUKUS.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 16, 2025