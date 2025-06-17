Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In view of Trump’s review of AUKUS, should Australia cancel the subs deal? We asked 5 experts

By David Andrews, Senior Manager, Policy & Engagement, Australian National University
Albert Palazzo, Adjunct Professor in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at UNSW Canberra, UNSW Sydney
Ian Langford, Executive Director, Security & Defence PLuS and Professor, UNSW Sydney
Jennifer Parker, Adjunct Fellow, Naval Studies at UNSW Canberra, and Expert Associate, National Security College, Australian National University
Maria Rost Rublee, Professor, International Relations Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
A “blueprint” for defence cooperation or an “affront” to Australian sovereignty? Expert opinion is mixed on the benefits and risks of AUKUS.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
