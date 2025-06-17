Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dopamine can make it hard to put down our phone or abandon the online shopping cart. Here’s why

By Anastasia Hronis, Clinical Psychologist, University of Technology Sydney
Ever find yourself unable to stop scrolling through your phone, chasing that next funny video or interesting post?

Or maybe you’ve felt a rush of excitement when you achieve a goal, eat a delicious meal, or fill your online shopping cart.

Why do some experiences feel so rewarding, while others leave us feeling flat? Well, dopamine might be responsible for that. Here’s what it does in our brains and bodies.

It’s a chemical messenger


Dopamine is a neurotransmitter – a chemical messenger that facilitates communication between the brain and the central…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
