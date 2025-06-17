Tolerance.ca
Why does my phone sometimes not ring when people call? A communications expert explains

By Jairo Gutierrez, Professor, Department of Computer and Information Sciences, Auckland University of Technology
There’s a certain feeling I get in the pit of my stomach when I’m waiting for an important call to come through. You know the type – maybe a call from your boss, a potential new employer or news of a loved one who’s due to give birth.

In these situations, I usually stare at my phone, willing it to ring. I make sure – over and again – it’s not on silent or “do not disturb” mode. When the screen is out of my sight, I imagine I can hear the familiar ringtone.

Then it pops up – the missed call notification. But the phone never rang. What happened?

How do mobile calls…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
