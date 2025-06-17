Tolerance.ca
What is ‘cognitive shuffling’ and does it really help you get to sleep? Two sleep scientists explain

By Melinda Jackson, Associate Professor at Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, School of Psychological Sciences, Monash University
Eleni Kavaliotis, Research Fellow in the Sleep, Cognition, and Mood Laboratory at Monash University, Monash University
Is there any science behind this TikTok trend? Cognitive shuffling attempts to mimic the thinking patterns good sleepers typically have before drifting off.The Conversation


© The Conversation
