Human Rights Observatory

Ice Age shelter high up in the Blue Mountains reveals Aboriginal heritage from 20,000 years ago

By Erin Wilkins, Aboriginal Cultural Educator, Trainer and Facilitator, Indigenous Knowledge
Amy Mosig Way, Archaeologist, Australian Museum, and Lecturer in Archaeology, University of Sydney
Leanne Watson, Artist, Educator, Book Illustrator, Indigenous Knowledge
Wayne Brennan, First Nations Mentor, University of Sydney
New research indicates Dargan Shelter was occupied as early as the last Ice Age and repeatedly visited during this cold period.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
