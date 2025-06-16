Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been called the ‘AI Oppenheimer’ – but he dismisses concerns: AI is just ‘processing data’

By John Hawkins, Head, Canberra School of Government, University of Canberra
Nvidia is one of the world’s most highly valued companies. A new book suggests its Taiwanese-born CEO is as grounded as any centibillionaire could be.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
