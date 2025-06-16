When new dads struggle, their kids’ health can suffer. Tackling mental distress early can help
By Delyse Hutchinson, Associate Professor, Clinical Psychologist, and NHMRC Leadership Fellow, SEED Centre for Lifespan Research, School of Psychology, Deakin University
Genevieve Le Bas, Clinical Psychologist and Research Fellow, Deakin University
Jacqui Macdonald, Associate Professor in Psychology, Deakin University
Samantha Teague, Senior Research Fellow in Psychology, James Cook University
Stephanie Aarsman, Research Fellow, Deakin University
In Australia, an estimated one in ten men experience mental health issues such as anxiety and depression before and after their child is born (the perinatal period).
Alongside emotional ups and downs and exhaustion, new dads may also be facing greater practical demands, such as caring for the baby, supporting their partner, and providing financially.
It’s not…
Monday, June 16, 2025