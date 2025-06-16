Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some students learning English can take at least 6 years to catch up to their peers. How can we support them better?

By Lucy Lu, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Education and Social Work, University of Sydney
Jennifer Hammond, Honorary Professional Fellow, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
About one quarter of Australian school students are learning English as an additional language or dialect.

This means their first language or dialect is something other than English and they need extra support to develop proficiency in what we call standard Australian English.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
