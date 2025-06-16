Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the right way to mark Juneteenth? The newest US holiday is confusing Americans

By Timothy Welbeck, Director of the Center for Anti-Racism, Temple University
As one critic asked, has Juneteenth devolved ‘into an exploitative and profit-driven enterprise for companies that disregard the true significance of this day to the Black community?’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
