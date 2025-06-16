Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Granting amnesty to those responsible for human rights violations is turning our backs on thousands of victims

By Amnesty International
Lima, 13 June 2025. Amnesty International rejects bill 7549, approved by Congress on the first vote, which proposes granting amnesty to members of the Armed Forces, the Police, members of self-defense committees and State officials who have not received a final sentence in “cases related to the fight against terrorism in the period 1980-2000”. Likewise, […] The post Peru: Granting amnesty to those responsible for human rights violations is turning our backs on thousands of victims appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
