Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich: the Netanyahu government extremists sanctioned by the UK

By Leonie Fleischmann, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, City St George's, University of London
The UK’s decision to impose sanctions on two far-right Netanyahu government ministers has put it at loggerheads with the Trump administration over Israel. Announcing on June 10 that Britain would join Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway in sanctioning Israel’s minister for national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and minister of finance,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru: Granting amnesty to those responsible for human rights violations is turning our backs on thousands of victims
~ ‘Behind each crisis, people are suffering,’ Türk tells Human Rights Council
~ ‘Making decisions closer to the wharf’ can ensure the sustainability of Canada’s fisheries and oceans
~ Air India crash in Ahmedabad sends reverberations to Canadian families of Air India Flight 182
~ Hungary: Orbán Government Withdraws from ICC
~ Bonn Climate Talks Should Make Progress on Fossil Fuels
~ Africa: Insufficient Domestic Funding Hinders Education Progress
~ Highways to hell: west Africa’s road networks are the preferred battleground for terror groups
~ Kenya’s peacebuilding efforts hold valuable lessons for the rest of the world, but gaps remain
~ Why Canada’s Strong Borders Act is as troublesome as Donald Trump’s travel bans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter