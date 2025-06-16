Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Making decisions closer to the wharf’ can ensure the sustainability of Canada’s fisheries and oceans

By Matthew Robertson, Research Scientist, Fisheries and Marine Institute, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Megan Bailey, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair, Integrated Ocean and Coastal Governance, Dalhousie University
Tyler Eddy, Research Scientist in Fisheries Science, Memorial University of Newfoundland
During the federal election campaign, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that if elected, he would look into restructuring Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO). Carney stated that he understood the importance of DFO and of “making decisions closer to the wharf.”

Carney’s statement was made in response to protesting fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador who decried recent DFO decision-making for multiple fisheries, including…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
