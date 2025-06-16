Tolerance.ca
Zimbabwe Court Strikes Down Provisions of Repressive Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Opposition supporters protest outside a court in Harare, Zimbabwe, June 27, 2024. © 2024 Aaron Ufumeli/AP Photo On Wednesday, a High Court in Zimbabwe struck down provisions of the country’s Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, commonly referred to as the “Patriotic Act,” as unconstitutional. The Patriotic Act, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed into law in July 2023, contains overly broad provisions that make the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association a criminal offense.The act created the crime of “willfully…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
