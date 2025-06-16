Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rohingya Facing Risks Everywhere, at All Times

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees attend a solidarity event with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the Bangladesh Interim Government, at the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 14, 2025. © 2025 Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters Dawood is 19 years old and living in a crowded Rohingya refugee settlement in Bangladesh. He says his life is shattered. In February 2024, the Myanmar military conscripted Dawood and other Rohingya men and boys to fight the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group, in Rakhine State. They received little…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hungary: Orbán Government Withdraws from ICC
~ Bonn Climate Talks Should Make Progress on Fossil Fuels
~ Africa: Insufficient Domestic Funding Hinders Education Progress
~ Highways to hell: west Africa’s road networks are the preferred battleground for terror groups
~ Kenya’s peacebuilding efforts hold valuable lessons for the rest of the world, but gaps remain
~ Why Canada’s Strong Borders Act is as troublesome as Donald Trump’s travel bans
~ Haiti on the brink: Gangs fill power vacuum as current solutions fail a nation in crisis
~ Why is Stalin back in the Moscow metro?
~ Is there really a religious revival in England? Why I’m sceptical of a new report
~ Jaws at 50: a cinematic masterpiece – and an incredible piece of propaganda
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter