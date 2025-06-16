Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Orbán Government Withdraws from ICC

By Human Rights Watch
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (bottom - C) and Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen (bottom L) attend the vote to start the withdrawal process from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Budapest, Hungary, May 20, 2025. © 2025 Marton Monus/Reuters (Brussels) – Hungary’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) is an insult to victims and survivors of the world’s worst crimes, Human Rights Watch said today.Hungarian authorities formally notified the United Nations secretary-general on June 2, 2025, that Hungary is withdrawing from the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bonn Climate Talks Should Make Progress on Fossil Fuels
~ Africa: Insufficient Domestic Funding Hinders Education Progress
~ Highways to hell: west Africa’s road networks are the preferred battleground for terror groups
~ Kenya’s peacebuilding efforts hold valuable lessons for the rest of the world, but gaps remain
~ Why Canada’s Strong Borders Act is as troublesome as Donald Trump’s travel bans
~ Haiti on the brink: Gangs fill power vacuum as current solutions fail a nation in crisis
~ Why is Stalin back in the Moscow metro?
~ Is there really a religious revival in England? Why I’m sceptical of a new report
~ Jaws at 50: a cinematic masterpiece – and an incredible piece of propaganda
~ What dinosaur fossils could teach us about cancer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter