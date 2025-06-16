Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bonn Climate Talks Should Make Progress on Fossil Fuels

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Climate activists protest to end use of fossil fuels at the UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, June 8, 2023. © 2023 Martin Meissner/AP Photo As negotiators gather in Bonn for the mid-year United Nations climate talks, a key stepping-stone toward the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, governments have an important opportunity to place the fossil fuel phaseout at the heart of global climate action.Despite the historic commitment at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels, COP29 delivered no meaningful progress. Meanwhile, several…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
