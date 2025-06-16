Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Highways to hell: west Africa’s road networks are the preferred battleground for terror groups

By Olivier Walther, Associate Professor in Geography, University of Florida
Alexander John Thurston, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Cincinnati
Steven Radil, Assistant Professor of Geosciences, United States Air Force Academy
What’s the connection between roads and conflict in west Africa? This may seem like an odd question. But a study we conducted shows a close relationship between the two.

We are researchers of transnational political violence. We analysed 58,000 violent events in west Africa between 2000 to 2024. Our focus was on identifying…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
