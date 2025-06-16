Tolerance.ca
Kenya’s peacebuilding efforts hold valuable lessons for the rest of the world, but gaps remain

By Leonor Oliveira Toscano, PhD Candidate in Political Science, University of Oslo
Jana Krause, Professor of Political Science, University of Oslo
Marika Miner, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Oslo
Kenya has been praised as a “model for the world” when it comes to peacebuilding efforts to manage outbreaks of violence within its borders. The country has systematically put in place a peacebuilding architecture rooted in a history of local peace initiatives. These date back to the early 1990s.

Over this period, the Wajir Peace and Development…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
