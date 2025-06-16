Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Canada’s Strong Borders Act is as troublesome as Donald Trump’s travel bans

By Benjamin Muller, Professor & Program Coordinator in Migration and Border Studies, King’s University College, Western University
Canada’s ‘Strong Border Act’ is a recent chapter in the history of co-operation and coercion by the United States, but for Canadians, it could be even more troubling than Donald Trump’s travel bans.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
