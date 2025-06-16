Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is Stalin back in the Moscow metro?

By Jeremy Hicks, Professor of Post-Soviet Cultural History and Film, Queen Mary University of London
A statue of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin was unveiled in the Taganskaya metro station in Moscow in May, recreating a mural that was dismantled decades ago. It is the first such statue to be erected in central Moscow since Stalin’s death in 1953 and marks a disturbing new stage in Russia’s authoritarian path.

Tens of millions of people died as a direct result of Stalin’s policies between 1924 and his death. These policies included the forced


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
