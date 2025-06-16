Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jaws at 50: a cinematic masterpiece – and an incredible piece of propaganda

By Colin Alexander, Senior Lecturer in Political Communications, Nottingham Trent University
It’s ironic that many characters are offended by an animal capable of instinct alone, when they as humans – capable of reason and choice – behave so badly.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
