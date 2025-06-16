Will AI take your job? The answer could hinge on the 4 S’s of the technology’s advantages over humans
By Bruce Schneier, Adjunct Lecturer in Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
Nathan Sanders, Affiliate, Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, Harvard University
AI’s advantage over humans comes down to 4 dimensions: speed, scale, scope and sophistication. Whether AI can replace you depends on how much one or more of the S’s matter in what you do.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 16, 2025