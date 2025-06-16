Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new book of Edward Gorey’s drawings shows what’s lost when the artist’s sexuality is glossed over

By Elizabeth Wolfson, Assistant Director of Campus Partnerships for the Office of Public Scholarship, Washington University in St. Louis
‘Queer’ is a word often used to describe Edward Gorey’s mysterious, spooky art. So why is it so hard to acknowledge the artist behind them was queer as well?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trade in a mythical fish is threatening real species of rays that are rare and at risk
~ Join us in Newcastle to discuss youth, masculinity and the political divide
~ Is Mars really red? A physicist explains the planet’s reddish hue and why it looks different to some telescopes
~ RNA has newly identified role: Repairing serious DNA damage to maintain the genome
~ Will AI take your job? The answer could hinge on the 4 S’s of the technology’s advantages over humans
~ Conflicted, disillusioned, disengaged: The unsettled center of Jewish student opinion after Oct. 7
~ Most Americans believe misinformation is a problem — federal research cuts will only make the problem worse
~ Sleep loss rewires the brain for cravings and weight gain – a neurologist explains the science behind the cycle
~ The battle for TikTok is at the forefront of a deeper geopolitical trend
~ Frozen, thawed: how Arendelle’s glacier would fare under modern climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter