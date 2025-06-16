A flesh-eating fly is spreading north to the US. It could devastate livestock farming if not controlled
By Hannah Rose Vineer, Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Infection, Veterinary & Ecological Sciences, University of Liverpool
Livio Martins Costa Junior, Professor of Parasitology
A flesh-eating parasitic fly is invading North and Central America. The consequences could be severe for the cattle industry, but this parasite is not picky – it will infest a wide range of hosts, including humans and their pets.
The “New World screwworm” (Cochliomyia hominivorax) was previously eradicated from these regions. Why is it returning and what can be done about it?
Flies fulfil important ecological functions, like pollination and the decomposition of non-living organic matter. Some, however,…
