Despite what you learned at school, insulin isn’t just made in the pancreas

By Craig Beall, Senior Lecturer in Experimental Diabetes, University of Exeter
Your brain makes insulin – the same insulin produced by your pancreas. The same insulin that is not produced in people with type 1 diabetes and the same insulin that does not work properly in people with type 2 diabetes.

Scientists have known for over 100 years about insulin producing cells in the pancreas. These spherical islands of cells, called islets, contain insulin producing beta cells.

But we’ve only just started to learn about brain insulin production. The fact that insulin is made there is still largely unknown, even among diabetes scientists, doctors and people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
