Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“A second family”: From Afghanistan to Ireland, refugee sponsorship builds strong communities

By Amnesty International
15 August 2021 was a dark day in Afghanistan. As the Taliban seized control of Kabul, thousands fled their homes, making their way to the airport in an attempt to escape the country. People were scared. Among the throng of bodies in search of safety that day were Fawzyah, her husband Fawad and their young […] The post “A second family”: From Afghanistan to Ireland, refugee sponsorship builds strong communities appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
