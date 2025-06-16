Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle East crisis: Live updates for 16 June

After a weekend of massive strikes and counter-strikes between Tel Aviv and Tehran, the UN's human rights chief, Volker Türk on Monday condemned the violence and echoed wider calls for a negotiated end to the attacks. Meanwhile in Gaza, aid workers report that mobile communications networks continue to be cut in the shattered enclave. We'll be covering these developments and more across the UN system and beyond today, thanks for joining us. UN News app users can follow our live coverage here.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
