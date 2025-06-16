Tolerance.ca
How does Israel’s famous air defence work? It’s not just the ‘Iron Dome’

By James Dwyer, Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
Late last week, Israel began a wave of attacks on Iran under the banner of Operation Rising Lion, with the stated goal of crippling the Islamic republic’s nuclear program and long-range strike capabilities. At the outset, Israel claimed Iran would soon be able to build nine nuclear weapons, a situation Israel regarded as completely unacceptable.

Following Israeli…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
